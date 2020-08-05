Land Rover brings Carbon edition to SA

Land Rover has confirmed the new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will be available in South Africa toward the end of 2020. The special edition joins the latest Range Rover Sport line-up, providing a stealthy take on the high-performance flagship with extensive Carbon Fibre detailing.

Visible Carbon Fibre elements include the exposed centre section of the Carbon Fibre bonnet with integrated cooling vents, the front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, mirror covers and tailgate finisher. There are extended trim finishers on the SVR-branded steering wheel and a Carbon Fibre Engine Cover. In addition, the SVR Carbon Edition features Exclusive Illuminated SVR Carbon Edition treadplates. Distinctive 22-inch five split-spoke lightweight alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black complete the SVR Carbon Edition specification. Body-coloured detailing at the rear and an SVR badge in place of the Land Rover oval also help to identify the SVR.

Superior performance

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever produced. Designed, engineered and developed by Special Vehicle Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK.

Under the bonnet, the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine – the most powerful in Land Rover’s history – produces 423kW and 700Nm. That’s enough to power the Range Rover Sport SVR from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and to a top speed of 283km/h.

Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability. The engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

Distinctive and powerful look

The reprofiled front bumper design lends the SVR an assertive appearance, with vents designed to improve brake cooling. The performance brake pads and discs provide enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to fade during dynamic driving.

Inside, the exclusive SVR Carbon Edition-branded treadplates illuminate as you climb aboard. Supportive lightweight SVR Performance seats create an athletic silhouette and provide exceptional comfort on long journeys. They also deliver a significant 30kg weight saving over the standard Range Rover Sport seat designs and are heated front and rear as standard. Aluminium sports pedals also feature.

Finished in high-quality perforated Windsor leather, the SVR Performance seats reflect the SVR’s status as the ultimate high-performance luxury SUV. Seat backs finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the headrests also deliver heightened exclusivity. The supportive seats also create more rear legroom and the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat capability.

Continuing the high-performance theme, sound quality comes from a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology for a thrilling personal sound experience in every seat.

The new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is scheduled for South African introduction in the fourth quarter of 2020, with pricing to be made available closer to the time.