Labia Theatre launches at-home streaming

One of Cape Town’s most iconic independent cinemas, The Labia Theatre, has launched an at-home video-on-demand steaming platform to allow for simulcasting its curated new releases to both cinema screenings and home viewers.

The streaming service launched today and will be available to all South Africans who have the infrastructure to support streaming video.

This move is one of many innovative responses traditional businesses have had to make, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Cinemas across the country temporarily suspended operations on 23 March, and today marks the 100th day most cinemas remain closed.

When level 3 was announced this month, cinemas were part of the segment of businesses that were allowed to reopen. The Labia has not yet finalised its reopening plans.

The Labia’s streaming service will operate like a movie theatre, in the sense that a user will select a movie and pay for a screening. The screenings will cost R60 and will be available for six hours after purchase.

This value proposition is for those who want to see independent films, which will likely not make their way to Netflix and Showmax as the larger theatrical releases eventually do.

Opening films on the service are Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Clouds of Sils Maria, Tracks, Elle, and Cold War.