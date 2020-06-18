Joox VIP – Now available for all DStv customers

DStv will be making JOOX VIP available to all its customers, giving them ad-free access to streaming music, live appearances, and the ability to karaoke with tracks. Households feeling the lockdown blues can now access this deal for up to five family members.

All DStv customers, which includes DStv Family, Access, EasyView, and Indian, will have their music entertainment covered, with over a million tracks. The JOOX VIP subscription includes uninterrupted playback, local and global hits, as well as access to the popular Big Live concerts from some of the biggest talents in the South African music industry.

“This is just another way in which MultiChoice is working to ensure that our loyal and valued customers continue to enjoy the best entertainment during these difficult times,” says Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa. “Being in lockdown has given us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate our support as we continue to find innovative ways to entertain our customers.”

The promotion, which will run for three months starting 10 June and ending on 10 September, will allow JOOX users access to previous Big Live appearances, such as Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, and Afrikaans pop star Demi Lee Moore. Other exclusive benefits include creating and sharing playlists for any occasion, a huge selection of local artists, karaoke and watching artists perform live.

“We’re excited by the prospect of having more DStv subscribers using JOOX,” says Tencent Africa’s chief sales and marketing officer, Gerjo Hoffman. “The response we’ve had from the DStv community so far has been outstanding. We cater to a big range of music tastes, and we’re excited to see what a wider audience takes from JOOX, its karaoke mode, its Live appearances, as well as a few exciting new features we have in the pipeline.”