Joburg Day to be streamed live on Joox

One of the biggest music events on the SA calendar is set for this evening, but in the year 2020 it’s taking on a new socially distanced form. Huawei, 947, and music app Joox have partnered to take the show, which features music’s biggest names, to thousands of fans later today, 23 October, from 5PM.

The partnership comes at a time when technology is needed more than ever before, for both music lovers and artists. Over lockdown, Joox launched the Big Live concert series, which has seen the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Mafikizolo and Master KG perform virtually.

By doing so, the Joox Music app has brought much added value and entertainment to its subscribers in a time of lockdown, when artists are deprived of centre stage and at-home audiences long for entertainment.

Joox has partnered with Huawei and 947 to stream Joburg Day Live. The music app is well-equipped and ready to host the big day. Joox head of operations Lee-Anne Lawrence says the app is committed to bringing quality, innovative experiences to fans. “I am excited about the partnership with Huawei and 947; together we are looking forward to bringing an exciting Joburg Day experience to Joox fans.”

This is a free 2-hour event and will be shot from two locations. The first is Blueberry Hotel, famous for its 360-degree view of Johannesburg. The second is a customised studio that allows for the virtual spectacle to be seamlessly produced.

The Joox Music app is free to download for Android and Apple devices. No credit card is required to use the app.