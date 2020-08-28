Jessica Chastain shows off ‘killer moves’ in Ava

In celebration of Women’s Month, when the equality of women takes centre stage, Filmfinity has announced the release of Ava – an action-packed thriller directed by Tate Taylor and written by Matthew Newton. The story of the female assassin, played by Jessica Chastain, hits the big screen* today, 28 August.

Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organisation, travelling the globe and specialising in high profile hits. Ava’s career takes a sudden, bad turn when a high-profile job goes wrong due to faulty information provided to her. She is told to take a break until the heat blows over but, secretly, someone has ordered a hit on her to ensure nothing traces back to the company.

Due to a family tragedy, Ava decides to go back home to Boston and attempt to mend her relationship with her mother (Geena Davis, who coincidentally also played a female assassin in Long Kiss Goodnight) and sister, Judy. The homecoming proves to be far from happy, as the years of estrangement have created resentment.

To complicate things further, Ava discovers that her ex-fiancé is involved with an underground gambling ring that Ava knows all too well from her younger days. Ava has to save her family and herself from multiple threats, while battling her own demons.

Ava is out in cinemas today, 28 August 2020.

*Concerned about going to the cinema?

Ster-Kinekor says its reopening of cinemas is happening in a phased approach to ensure that employees have been well trained in the new COVID-19 health and safety measures, and that personal protective equipment (PPE) is being worn by staff. Gadget advises viewers against removing PPE when in spaces where many people are present, including cinemas.