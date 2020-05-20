James Cameron hosts virtual ocean event today

On May 20, ocean explorer and world-renowned filmmaker James Cameron will host a special edition of Ocean Encounters, a popular virtual event series from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Viewers of this special event, titled Extreme Ocean Machines: Exploring Impossible Places, will have opportunities to submit questions to Cameron and a panel of leading experts in submersible technologies, ocean exploration, and storytelling.

Cameron was the first person to reach the bottom of the Mariana Trench—the deepest known point on Earth at 11 km (6.8 miles) below the ocean surface—as a solo pilot in a one-man submersible, on 25 March 2012. Aptly named after the deepest part of the trench called Challenger Deep, the innovative, vertical DEEPSEA CHALLENGER submersible and science platform is a “cross between a torpedo and a hot rod painted Kawasaki racing green,” as Cameron has described it. He donated the submersible to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in 2013.

Cameron will lead a conversation on the revolutionary technologies that are empowering new generations of explorers, scientists, and storytellers on the high seas. The discussion will focus on how extraordinary machines—from ships and subs to autonomous robots and always-on sensors—are taking humans to never-before-seen places and teaching us about the amazing world beneath the waves.

Guests include:

Mark Dalio , Founder and Creative Director, OceanX

, Founder and Creative Director, OceanX Orla Doherty , Producer of the BBC’s groundbreaking Blue Planet II television series

, Producer of the BBC’s groundbreaking Blue Planet II television series Andrew Bowen , Principal Engineer and Director of the National Deep Submergence Facility at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

, Principal Engineer and Director of the National Deep Submergence Facility at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Vincent Pieribone, Vice Chairman of OceanX and Director of the John B. Pierce Laboratory at Yale University

Date: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 7:30 – 8:30pm EDT (Thursday, 21 May at 01:30 – 2:30am SAST)

Title: Extreme Ocean Machines: Exploring Impossible Places

Free registration is required and space is limited.

Register now at go.whoi.edu/extreme.