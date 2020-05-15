iPhone SE now available in SA

The iPhone SE is now available from the iStore in South Africa, starting at R9,999 for the 64GB model.

The 128GB variant goes for R12,499 and the largest 256GB variant costs R14,499. It is available in three colours – white, red, and black.

The devices will be available for delivery from iStore, so users can expect to get their devices couriered to them during lockdown.

To read a full breakdown of features from the announcement, click here.

As with other iStore contracts, this iPhone can cost as little as R299 per month on contract when one trades in an iPhone 8 (depending on the condition of the device). Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom contracts are available directly from the iStore. To read about how trade-in contracts work, click here.

Trading-in an iPhone 8 in good condition can reduce the prepaid price of a new iPhone SE 64GB to R4999. Other iPhones can also be traded in to reduce the price of the iPhone SE. Read more about iStore’s trade-in programme here.