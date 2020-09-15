Introducing Elaine: The most streamed female artist in SA

Pretoria-born R&B singer and songwriter Elaine has become a household name as the most streamed female artist in her home country, and now she’s introducing herself to the world. Elaine signed to Columbia Records in August.

“Elaine is unquestionably deserving of the recognition she’s getting for her music,” says Sony Music Entertainment Africa managing director Sean Watson. “It’s not chance that got her to where she is, its talent and hard work. We love that about her and we can’t wait to work alongside her to help share her incredible music around the globe.”

Elaine has unveiled a highly anticipated sultry new visual for Risky, a standout track from her debut EP, Elements. The 7-song collection blends mellow yet sweet R&B melodies with hints of trap-inspired moodiness.

With Elements, Elaine became the first independent female artist to reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts. The certified platinum EP features breakout track Changes, which received airplay on The Joe Budden Podcast, and sleek banger Say It featured on Ebro In The Morning.

As Elaine continues to work on her debut major-label album that will discuss newfound independence and learning accountability, she aims to shed light on South Africa’s burgeoning music scene: “I’ve got a completely different story to tell,” she says. “I’m a representation of every African girl that doesn’t want to be boxed in.”

The Elements EP by Elaine is available to stream now on major streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Joox, Deezer, and YouTube Music.