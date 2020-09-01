Intelligent Mobility drives Nissan Patrol 

The new Nissan Patrol SUV showcases Nissan Intelligent Mobility, in addition to enhanced luxury tech features and a striking new design.

“Engineered with the latest intelligent mobility technologies, the new Patrol will give its drivers and passengers a luxurious drive,” says Kabelo Rabotho, director of marketing at Nissan South Africa. “The legendary vehicle is one of Nissan’s most cherished models with sophisticated technology as well as a long and proud heritage. We’re confident the new model will provide drivers with unrivalled luxury.”

The SUV leads with Nissan Intelligent Mobility, equipped with driver assistance technology that helps you see and sense more, with a dynamic range of safety technologies. It’s a more connected, confident way to drive in all conditions.

The new Patrol comes with Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection and the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system that warns the driver of risks that lie beyond the driver’s forward field of vision. The advanced radar system senses the relative velocity and distance of a vehicle directly ahead, as well as that of a vehicle travelling in front of the preceding one.

Also included is standard Intelligent Cruise Control and Intelligent Driver Alert, which analyses the driver steering behaviour to signal and alert if signs of drowsiness, or inattention are detected.

Responsive braking is provided by a 4-wheel disc brake system with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist.

Standard features include 4-wheel limited-slip diff (LSD) and a Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system, which automatically prevents the vehicle from sliding sideways on slippery road surfaces when changing lanes or negotiating a curve. Steering is provided by an engine-speed-sensitive power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system.

The new Nissan Patrol starts at R1 515 700.