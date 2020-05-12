I’m Sorry – Now streaming on Showmax

The series follows comedy writer, wife, and mom Andrea – an only slightly fictionalised version of comedian Andrea Savage, the show’s writer, producer and star.

In real life, Savage is an American stand-up comic who’s toured with the likes of Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis. As an actress, she made her TV debut as exchange student Renata on Sweet Valley High before finding recurring roles in series like Episodes, iZombie and Veep, where she played Senator/President Laura Montez.

The ability to find the funny in any situation can be a superpower, but if you can’t turn it off in social situations, it quickly becomes a liability. Queen of the overshare and a master of saying the quiet part loud, Andrea raises faux pas to an artform, putting her foot in it in cringeworthy everyday situations that are at once awkward, funny and bitingly true.

She’s surrounded by characters nearly as unfiltered as she is. Her colleague and writing partner, Kyle, (Jason Mantzoukas from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place) is happy to rave to her about his porn idols; her dad, Martin (Martin Mull), overshares about recreational drugs; and her mom Sharon (Kathy Baker) knows more about her son-in-law’s sperm count than he does.

But the show’s hidden gem is Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why), who plays Andrea’s husband Mike. Mike is the straight guy to Andrea’s absurdity but, far from playing the longsuffering victim of her social ineptitude that a lesser show might have trotted out, he’s mostly in on the joke, gently if bemusedly colluding in her whacked take on other people and the world in general.

There’s loads of chemistry between them, even if most of their attempts to get it on tend to devolve into ridiculous giggles.

Andrea’s also an attentive parent, who believes enquiring little minds deserve honest answers – usually way too honest, like when her daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci) asks – in a crowded restaurant – “How could a baby even come out of your vagina?” Amidst all the hype about the wholesomeness of parenthood, Andrea is here to remind us why it’s an adults-only gig.

In addition to its headliners, the series’ cast includes Allison Tolman (Emergence, Fargo) as well as Nelson Franklin (Veep).

All in all, it’s a kick-ass comedy package. The series carries an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and was recently renewed for a third season.

