IFA tech expo will go ahead in Berlin next month

The IFA technology expo, previously the largest in the world by visitor numbers, will go ahead in Berlin next month with a combination of physical and virtual product unveilings.

Titled IFA 2020 Special Edition, the event will run from 3 to 5 September. It will allow only a limited number of trade visitors, who must pre-register. Subject to availability, they will be informed if tickets are available. Media attendacne is limited to 800, compared to several thousand who typically attend.

The event will open with a short introduction by IFA, gfu and GfK , followed by a virtual IFA opening keynote from Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, who will presents his company’s vision and strategies.

International brands, companies from the mobility sector and start-ups will present their highlights and latest products in IFA keynotes, press conferences, IFA conventions and product exhibitions.

“As a long-standing trade fair organiser, we are convinced that our concept of the IFA 2020 Special Edition will enable all partners a successful and safe participation,” said Dirk Koslowski, IFA Director.

Decision-makers from the fields of mobility, automotive, infrastructure, urban development, architecture, AI and big data will meet on September 3 and 4 at an interactive SHIFT Mobility Convention to discuss the future of mobility. It will be platform to meet-up with developers, leading heads from research, as well as start-ups, business angels and venture capitalists.

SHIFT Mobility will include presentations from high-ranking experts with insights into the future, including CEO of Opel Michael Lohscheller, Luxembourg minister of transportFrancois Bausch, shared mobility expert Sandra Phillips, founder and CEO Movmi, and Renzo Vitale, BMW Group creative director for sound design.

The event areaswill combine IFA NEXT, SHIFT Mobility and the IFA Global Press Conference, with the following exhibitors confirmed: Ataraina / Creative Technology, AVM, Bissell, Bleu Jour, BSH, Ecovacs, GN Hearing, Haier, Honor, Huawei, JVC Kenwood, Miele, Neato Robotics, Qualcomm, Realme, Satisfyer, Schneider electric, Shelly/ Allterco, TCL, TP-Link, Tuya, Wessel-Werk.

Scheduled Industry Press Conferences include the following:

Day 1: Thursday, 3 Sept 2020

09:30 a.m. IFA, gfu & GfK Opening

9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Qualcomm Opening Keynote

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Industry Press Conferences LG BSH TCL Huawei Haier Schneider electric Beurer GfK



Day 2: Friday, 4 Sept 2020

09:30 a.m. IFA, gfu & GfK Opening

09:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Industry Press Conferences Miele Hyundai Honor Realme Neato Robotics Shelly (Allterco) De`Longhi GfK Closing of the day



Day 3: Saturday, 5 Sept 2020

10:00 a.m. IFA & gfu Opening

10:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Industry Press Conferences Ataraina Satisfyer Ecovacs

01:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. IFA Press Conference Sneak Peak 2021

For the full program, click here.