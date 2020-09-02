IFA Berlin expo invites world to ‘Xtended Space’

The IFA expo kicking off in Berlin tomorrow will aim at retaining its title as the world’s largest consumer technology event by visitor numbers, thanks to an “Xtended Space” offering worldwide virtual access to live content on a new digital platform.

The expo, formally titled IFA 2020 Special Edition, offers additional valuable access to the event in Berlin for all who are on site and those who cannot join this year’s show on site. The IFA Xtended Space includes comprehensive live streams of keynotes, press conferences, panel sessions, presentations and virtual exhibitor presentations,. The organisers say trade visitors and media will benefit from first-hand-information as well as through “powerful match-making” from the opportunity to establish new business contacts.

“A digital platform can hardly compensate a true on-site experience,” says Jens Heithecker, executive director of IFA Berlin. “However, the IFA Xtended Space enables all those who are interested to know even more and those who cannot join the IFA 2020 Special Edition physically in Berlin to have a truly unique virtual experience.”

Up to a quarter million trade visitors, media and tech enthusiasts usually flock to IFA in Berlin every September. This year, the IFA 2020 Special Edition will take place with a limited number of visitors due to the safety measures and tight regulations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone wishing to participate in the virtual extension of the IFA 2020 Special Edition can register free of charge via the IFA website (www.ifa-berlin.com). The IFA Xtended Space starts in the digital lobby, from where registered visitors have several options. The full set of functionalities will be available starting on Thursday. A virtual exhibition area will allow global brands to unveil their latest products and innovations in individually designed presentations. Products will be presented in 3D.

The IFA organisers say the Xtended Space will suggest interesting contacts to everyone participating in the virtual IFA world.

“Via a smart filter function, one may search for categories, exhibitors, products or contacts. An integrated chat function enables direct communication. The IFA Xtended Space thus creates a unique global and virtual networking space where trade visitors, retailers, media, consumers and exhibitors can inspire each other and find each other.”

Binge watching for tech geeks

IFA Live & On Demand, the broadcast studio of IFA Xtended Space, will allows visitors to watch live video streams or access them later as on-demand videos. IFA Xtended Space users may join the opening keynote address live, as Qualcomm CEO Cristano Amon discusses the future of 5G. Walter Ji, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group in Europe, will present the company’s vision for its customers on the continent.

The IFA Xtended newsroom will offer all information at a glance, including exhibitor press releases, IFA news, images and social media feeds.