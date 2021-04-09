Movie of the Week
I Am All Girls – Coming soon to Netflix
In the film, a relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.
On 14 May, Netflix will premiere I Am All Girls, a chilling film about a global child sex trafficking syndicate operating in South Africa.
Bringing this mystery-thriller produced by Nthibah Pictures to life is South African actresses Hlubi Mboya (Isidingo, Rhythm City) in the lead role as Ntombizonke, a troubled but powerful detective with a dark, ugly secret and Erica Wessels (Warrior and Waterfront, Vloekstte) who plays her unlikely confidant and emotionally-troubled colleague, Jodie Synman.
The story follows the two detectives as they embark on an all-consuming journey to find justice and bring down a global human trafficking ring.
Director: Donovan Marsh
Producers: Simon Swart, Wayne Fitzjohn, Jozua Mahlerbe, Lucia Meyer-Marais
Key Cast:
- Hlubi Mboya
- Erica Wessels
- Brandon Daniels
- Mothusi Magano
- Masasa Mbangeni
- Nomvelo Makhanya
I Am All Girls will premiere on Netflix on 14 May 2021. For more information and to save it to your list, click here.