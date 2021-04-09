Connect with us

I Am All Girls – Coming soon to Netflix

In the film, a relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

On 14 May, Netflix will premiere I Am All Girls, a chilling film about a global child sex trafficking syndicate operating in South Africa. 

Bringing this mystery-thriller produced by Nthibah Pictures to life is South African actresses Hlubi Mboya (Isidingo, Rhythm City) in the lead role as Ntombizonke, a troubled but powerful detective with a dark, ugly secret and Erica Wessels (Warrior and Waterfront, Vloekstte) who plays her unlikely confidant and emotionally-troubled colleague, Jodie Synman. 

The story follows the two detectives as they embark on an all-consuming journey to find justice and bring down a global human trafficking ring.

Director: Donovan Marsh 

Producers: Simon Swart, Wayne Fitzjohn, Jozua Mahlerbe, Lucia Meyer-Marais 

Key Cast:

  • Hlubi Mboya
  • Erica Wessels
  • Brandon Daniels
  • Mothusi Magano
  • Masasa Mbangeni
  • Nomvelo Makhanya

I Am All Girls will premiere on Netflix on 14 May 2021. For more information and to save it to your list, click here.

