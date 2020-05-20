Huge R20k prize in SA esports tournament

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has a very popular following in the South African esports community. When Mettlestate conducted surveys of what games people wanted to compete in throughout 2020, the game was in the top two most requested game in each survey. The game has received some attention, but the players are hungry for more.

The good folk at MSI are working with Mettlestate, wanting to give gamers exactly what they want: more. So they and Mettlestate are bringing you the MSI Rainbow Six Siege Brawl Cup. This will be carried out in a short format. However, the prize pool is even bigger this time around. R20,000 will be on the line.

“As a world leading gaming brand, we bring the biggest Rainbow Six Siege tournament South Africa has seen to date,” says Charl van Eeden, marketing manager of MSI South Africa.“As one of the most trusted names in gaming and esports in collaboration with Mettlestate, this tournament gives the local community the opportunity showcase their skill. Many are called, few are chosen –are you ready to unleash your dragon spirit?”

With a combined Mettlestate and MSI audience, the attention received will be far more than ever before. However, entries are limited to 32 teams. Registrations open on 25 May, and potential participants will have to get in early to secure their spots.

The cup will be double elimination. This and the prize pool is sure to draw a lot of interest. Luckily, we have just the thing for fans and viewers who won’t be participating. The semi-finals and finals streamed. More details will follow.

South Africa is ready to prove its mettle in the “Rainbow Six Siege” community. Are you?

Registrations open from 25 May at https://play.mettlestate.com.

Join Mettlestate’s Discord for more announcements: https://discordapp.com/invite/A6phvt5