This watch keeps you safe

In the wake of Huawei grabbing the number two spot for most smartwatch units shipped in the first quarter of 2020, it is poised to release a new wearable, the GT 2 Pro. Huawei says the watch is aimed more at fitness enthusiasts, because of its myriad of features. It supports over 100 training modes, including skiing, snowboarding, and golf.

For golf, the device can analyse the rhythm and speed of a swing, and provide guidance on its screen to demonstrate how the swing should be performed. For altitude sports like skiing and snowboarding, the device can track blood oxygen saturation, which is useful to know before hypoxia – a lack of oxygen in the blood that can cause hallucinations – sets in.

The angle Huawei is following with the GT 2 Pro is safer sports, which is why it includes proactive assistance like blood oxygen changes and sudden air pressure changes. That can mean hail or heavy rainstorms – a useful feature for runners out in the open who need to take cover. It also carries the standard features of the previous GT 2 and GT 2e series devices, like sleep tracking, heart rate measurements, and alerts of abnormal heart rate rhythms.

The Watch GT 2 Pro comes with new navigation features, too. The Route Back feature records a user’s movements, using GPS, to mark out the route they have travelled and show them the path back.

The mature GT 2 ecosystem offers over 200 watch face choices, which can be tailored with data like weather, heart rate measurements, and sunrise and sunset times.

In terms of its design, it’s similar in size to the other GT2 devices, but features a scratchproof sapphire crystal screen, as seen in the Apple Watch devices. It is housed in a titanium case, with a ceramic back to give it that extra touch of premium.

The GT 2 Pro features Qi charging – the first watch from the series with this option – in addition to a proprietary wired charging cradle. It promises the same two-week battery life as the rest of the GT2 series devices.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available in South Africa on 6 November 2020. Pricing is not yet available. For more information on the smartwatch, click here.