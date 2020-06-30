Huawei MatePad T8 revealed

The new Huawei MatePad T8 is a device that meets the requirements of a student for distance learning, it’s feature-packed and comes in a lightweight design.

It has a massive screen-to-body ratio of over 80% and comes in a streamlined metal back featuring a sandblasted finish that produces a smooth look, and an ergonomic curved design to ensure a comfortable hold over long periods of use.

Powered by an octa-core chipset and housing a large 5100 mAh battery, the MatePad T8 offers hours of uninterrupted entertainment and education.

One of the greatest demands of tablets has been a feature that enables parents to track and limit their children’s usage time of a device. The MatePad T8 aims to address this with Kids Corner, a virtual playground that children can explore without adult supervision. The platform aims to create an exclusive learning and entertainment space for children, while ensuring that parents can monitor their child’s tablet usage.

Parents can open Parental Controls in Kids Corner to find the four control modules – eye protection, time management, app management, and content management. These features are designed to help children develop healthier, more sustainable technology habits. Settings can be modified to limit the number of times a day and for how long your child is allowed to use his or her tablet, as well as enable rest periods.

Users can also establish what apps and media are accessible at different times, which can be used effectively to help ease children into a daily routine. To promote healthy device usage, the Kids Corner includes four eye protection modes – blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook – to provide a more comfortable user experience.

Kids Corner also has a few tricks to look after their physical health. Often, when spending time on a tablet or laptop, it is easy to become overly relaxed and slump into postures and positions that are damaging to the joints and muscles. Kids Corner has posture alerts that can identify when the user is lying still for too long and alert them to move and correct their posture.

The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is priced at R2,999 and is available on Huawei’s online commerce store at https://huaweistore.co.za/huawei-matepad-t8-wifi-blue.html or at the following stores: Vodacom, MTN, Cellucity, Telkom, Incredible Connection, Makro, and Game.