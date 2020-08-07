Huawei launches first 5G mid-range smartphone in SA

Huawei is going full speed ahead with 5G devices. The new P40 lite 5G is the first mid-range 5G-capable device in South Africa, and boasts a stylish design, powerful performance, and impressive photography specs.

The device is equipped with a 64MP AI Quad Camera system. The array is comprised of a 64MP main camera, 8MP super wide angle camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera. These lenses work together to deliver stunning images and videos in all scenarios, even in low light conditions.

For those who want to shoot videos in 4K, the P40 lite 5G’s camera uses AI image stabilisation (AIS) to shoot 4K videos with crisp detail, even in low-light situations. The setup also supports 4K time-lapse photography.

The P40 lite 5G is equipped with the Kirin 820, which is a 7nm with powerful 5G connectivity and high-performance computing. It puts together a CPU, GPU and NPU with an integrated 5G modem, all in its small size. Essentially, this means that users get powerful performance with fast and stable 5G connectivity in an affordable device.

When users play games on the P40 lite 5G in a 5G network area, they can enjoy the dual advantages of having a fast download speed and low latency. Downloading a 2GB game with a 4G network can take about ten minutes. With 5G, it only takes about one minute.

The handset comes with a large 4000mAh battery for all-day intensive use. Recharging is taken care of with the HUAWEI 40W SuperCharge, which allows up to 70% recharge in 30 minutes.

Available from 1 August, the Huawei P40 lite 5G comes in Space Silver and Midnight Black, with 15GB free cloud storage for 12 months and Huawei Video FilmBox access for three months, valid until 31 December 2020.

The Huawei P40 lite 5G can be purchased from the Huawei online store (www.huaweistore.co.za) and selected MTN and Vodacom outlets for R9,499.