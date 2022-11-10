Huawei brings triple cam to low-cost smartphones

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new Huawei nova Y61, a dashing smartphone with a 50MP AI triple camera, has been launched in South Africa.

Huawei Consumer Business Group has launched the nova Y61, the latest smartphone in the nova Y series, in South Africa. From practical features like its camera technology to its dashing design, long battery life, fast charging, smooth user experience and reliable quality, it builds a user experience that fuses technology with fashion.

The Y61 is an upgrade of the Y60, launched in 2021. While it is similar to its predecessor, it has a new design, a camera upgrade from 13MP to 50MP, and 22.5W SuperCharge – compared to the 10W SuperCharge of the nova Y60.

It is designed with Huawei’s Star Effect: when placed under light, the back panels glow exquisitely. The structural design of the smartphone is inspired by modern architecture. In addition to its grand design concept, the minimalist design gives the device a modern touch. The proportioned surfaces on both sides of the middle frame make the overall body slim enough for a comfortable and easy grip.

One of its highlights is a 50MP AI triple camera. The three rear lenses are led by the 50MP Main Camera, allowing high-res photographs with crystal clear details and ideal brightness. The second rear lens, a 2MP depth camera, works in tandem with the 50MP Main Camera to produce well-lit aperture photographs that highlight the subject and their features in full clarity. It creates a bokeh background that does not contrast too harshly with the main subject of the shot. The third lens, a 4cm macro camera, allows users to explore a microscopic world beyond their perception.

The Huawei nova Y61 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which promises up to 9.5 hours of gaming, 25 hours of phone calls, 13.5 hours of web surfing, and 13.3 hours of video streaming. The 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge allows for blazing charging. A smart battery capacity assistant uses a built-in detection algorithm, so that it can intelligently detect the battery capacity, identify the status of the battery, and send out battery capacity reminders to the user.

The nova Y61 features 8x Ultra High-Resolution Touching Control and Smooth Screen Dimming Control for a smoother user experience.

The new Huawei nova Y61 smartphone is available for only R3 299 from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers. Click here to buy it in the Huawei store.