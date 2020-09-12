Huawei announces new audio, wearable, laptop tech

On Thursday, Huawei hosted the Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products Global Launch event, where the company announced six new products from various product segments.

The new products revealed at the keynote include:

Huawei FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro, new pro-variants of the highly acclaimed audio products featuring improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), new designs and user-centric features;

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and Huawei Watch Fit, the latest entries to Huawei’s wearable product line-up with striking aesthetics, new fitness data tracking features and workout modes;

Huawei MateBook X and Huawei MateBook 14, two new lightweight notebooks that feature Huawei Share.

During the keynote, Huawei also reaffirmed its commitment to the All-scenario Seamless AI Life Strategy and working with partners to nurture the “1+8+N ecosystem”. The products launched today are all designed to bring a more cohesive connected experience to consumers in their everyday lives, in scenarios ranging from work, health and fitness to audio entertainment, echoing Huawei’s mission to build a better connected world.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, says: “Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide.”

Huawei FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro: ANC and immersive audio on demand

Featuring a hardware and software integrated solution, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro intelligently identify the type of ambient noise based on the user’s immediate surroundings and switch between three profiles – General, Cosy, and Ultimate – to offer the optimal noise cancelling performance. Further, FreeBuds Pro delivers the best noise cancelling performance yet on a Huawei audio product with an industry-leading noise cancellation rating of 40dB. Dual Connection with Android, iOS and Windows smart systems means users can seamlessly switch between devices without being tied to one brand, and the new gesture control enables users to take control of the earphones by performing a swipe or a pinch on the cubic earphone stem.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and Huawei Watch Fit: practical pro-grade features

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro offers up to two weeks of battery life, more than 100 workout modes, plus pro-grade fitness data tracking features. The watch also supports apps to provide a convenient means for users to get more features from the device. It’s unclear at this stage if Huawei has implemented the ability to install 3rd party apps like Spotify.

Launched alongside the GT 2 Pro, Huawei Watch Fit is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design. The smartwatch combines a dazzling 1.64-inch AMOLED display, which lends itself to displaying more content and a better interaction experience.

Huawei MateBook X and MateBook 14: mobile productivity redefined

The Huawei MateBook X combines the flagship series’ iconic design and innovative technology with improved lightweight design and smart features. Weighing 1kg, the lightweight notebook measures 13.6mm at its thickest part and is smaller than a piece of A4 paper, so users can slide it into most backpacks and not be weighed down.

The MateBook X is the first notebook from Huawei to feature a 3K Infinite FullView Display, realised with a borderless design that offers an immersive viewing experience and stunning image quality. The display is also multitouch-enabled with gesture support such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets users take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers. Powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, the new flagship notebook delivers the performances needed for daily tasks. The touchpad is 26 percent larger compared to the previous generation for better ease-of-use, and now features Huawei Free Touch to offer full haptic feedback.

Huawei also unveiled the Huawei MateBook 14, the benchmark of high performance laptops in the era of mobile productivity. Featuring a highly portable design and powerful performance, MateBook 14 integrates the AMD Ryzen 4000 H Series processor, with Huawei Shark Fin Fans delivering improved thermal performance under intense workloads. Besides performance, it has a 2K Huawei FullView Display and supports smart features including Multi-screen Collaboration to help consumers stay productive on the road.

Pricing and availability