Huawei and MTN turn on airtime purchases

Huawei has partnered with MTN to enable Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), a seamless and secure new payment method. Users can make purchases with MTN airtime when using the AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Themes, and Huawei Mobile Cloud.

DCB allows users to make purchases using their airtime. For contract customers, the amount will be added to their monthly mobile phone bill, while prepaid customers will have the amount deducted directly from their available airtime. This means users can pay for Huawei content without sharing their credit card details, and allows those without credit card services to make purchases. The value of each DCB transaction is capped at R500.

“At Huawei, our users are at the heart of everything we do and we are constantly looking at ways to increase their overall experience with our products,” says Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “I am excited about this DCB partnership with MTN, as this new additional method of online payment is not only hassle free, but also so much more convenient.”

MTN SA chief digital officer Ernst Fonternel says: “MTN recently reached 100 million active data customers across 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. This shows that our customers are increasingly adopting digital offerings. As we continue to roll out our 5G network, we believe that the demand for smarter apps will increase and we want to ensure that our customers enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life in an easy, convenient and safe way.”

The DCB service on Huawei devices is available now on MTN. Huawei says the service will be rolled out to other networks at a later date. To get started with DCB, click here.