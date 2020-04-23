HP flips with new Pavillion

The new HP Pavilion x360 14 is refreshed with Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake processors, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and an improved design with 18mm thickness.

Other new features include a larger SSD storage (up to 1 TB), and a seamless 3D metal enclosure.

The computers will come in two configurations, mid-range and low-end, which both have a lightweight frame and compact design. Both will feature a 14” diagonal IPS touch screen, and this panel can be flipped by 360, so it can be used as a laptop or a tablet if its flipped all the way round. The display has support for a graphics pen, which allows the tablet mode to be used by artists and note-takers.

Both configurations will also feature high-quality Bang & Olufsen speakers.

HP claims it has up to 13 hours of battery life, based on FHD video playback. The optional 4G LTE allows for more secure connections, compared to public Wi-Fi hotspot connections. The PC also offers a large precision touchpad, and a rich selection of ports, including HDMI 2.0, and USB Type-C for transferring data, extending the display, and charging other devices.

One of the best features for saving time is modern standby support, which allows Windows to do its updates while the computer is on standby. It also features a fingerprint sensor to assist faster logins, without typing in a password.

The HP Pavilion x360 will be available in natural silver, warm gold, and forest teal from June 2020, starting at R10,999.