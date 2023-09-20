Honor puts creativity in user’s hands

Tools like the AI Vlog Master and a 200MP camera give the new Honor 90 5G a creator’s crown.

Content creators continually look for and demand tools that make their work easier and more creative. The new Honor 90 5G comes to the party in a big way with the 200MP Ultra-Clear Camera and tools like the AI Vlog Master, which boasts AI Video Recommendation, AI Instant Movie and AI Noise Reduction. This allows for quick video production and the ability to capture clean voice recordings that are free of ambient background noises.

Here is a quick recap of the AI tools before we look at the cameras:

AI Video Recommendation

The Honor 90 5G uses AI to make video recording more convenient. When getting ready to shoot a video with a smartphone, it can often be difficult to know which video mode to choose. The Honor solves this by using AI to recognise the scene being shot and recommends the most appropriate of its five video modes (Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-Up, Multi-Video and Solo-Cut). When recording, it uses AI optimisation technology to automatically adjust the parameters of the video.

AI Instant Movie

After recording, users can click an “AI Instant Movie” option to produce a social media-ready 15-second video clip, in one second. With this feature, users can seamlessly add their preferred music to their videos. This allows for a personalised touch, enabling users to select the soundtrack that resonates with the mood and theme of the videos.

AI Noise Reduction

By using dual microphone and through 100+ real scene AI training, The Honor 90 5G achieves omnidirectional noise reduction with a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, which is close to a professional recorder. This can help one filter out background noise such as traffic horns or human shouting when shooting a vlog, allowing users to capture clear human voices without other noise disturbances.

With AI Sharpening and AI SR Technology, every frame of a video can be sharpened, creating clearer scenes with higher dynamic range.

But let’s look at that camera capability:

200MP Ultra-Clear Camera

The Honor 90’s 200MP Ultra-Clear Camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro Camera, and a 2MP depth camera promise a powerful photography experience.

The 200MP main camera comes with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, boasting a 25% increase in sensor size compared to the previous generation, which in turn increases the light sensing ability by 11%.This enhances light sensitivity and improves low-light performance to deliver high-definition images in stunning clarity. For low-light scenarios, users can also take advantage of the 16-in-1 pixel binning to massively increase the light information captured in one pixel (equivalent to 2.24μm), ensuring clearer images in vivid detail.

Making its debut is an enhanced Portrait Mode which captures ultra-clear portraits across different light conditions. Users can take a portrait not only in 1x zoom to take in more of the background, but also in 2x zoom for a portrait that is more focused on the subject. The bokeh effects have also been improved, providing a more natural transition between the blur effect and the photography subject. Thanks to the powerful hardware and optimisations, the camera also captures skin texture faithfully with minimal manual effort.

50MP Selfie Camera

A 50MP Selfie Camera with 100 degrees Field-of-View (FOV) allows more people and scenery to be captured. Images can be produced with a 1.28m (4 in 1) pixel size, promising high-quality images with crystal clarity.

All of this adds up to make the Honor 90 a superb vlogging device, tailor-made for younger consumers who are looking to express themselves creatively. With its comprehensive range of features, it reshapes the future of video creation on smartphones.



* For more information, visit https://www.hihonor.com/za.