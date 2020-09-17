Hogwarts Legacy revealed at PS5 event

Warner Bros Games has announced Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. Players experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

Developed by Avalanche and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy will release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One consoles, and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the centre of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills, and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.

“Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label,” says David Haddad, president of Warner Bros Games. “Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike.”

As the climactic story begins, players grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts. Along the way, they will uncover an expansive world filled with perilous dangers tied to the wizarding world’s long forgotten past and an unusual ability that only they possess. The open-world journey takes players beyond Hogwarts to new and familiar wizarding world locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

To learn more about Hogwarts Legacy visit https://www.hogwartslegacy.warnerbrosgames.com.