Hillary – Now streaming on Showmax

Hillary shines a spotlight on one of the most polarising political figures of our time, Hillary Rodham Clinton. The four-part documentary was nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 2020 Emmys.

The documenary, directed by Oscar nominee Nanette Burstein (On The Ropes, American Teen), tracks Hillary’s life from childhood to the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond. It draws on thousands of hours of footage and extensive interviews with Clinton herself, as well as her family, friends, journalists, and former US President Barack Obama.

Hillary won the Critics’ Choice Real TV Award for Limited Documentary Series and holds an 80% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s difficult to think of any [series] that speaks to our moment as strikingly as this documentary does,” says The Wall Street Journal. The Times UK calls it an “astounding and audacious political documentary.”

Hillary is available to stream now on Showmax.