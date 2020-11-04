Connect with us

Movie of the Week

Hillary – Now streaming on Showmax

Winner of the popular vote in the previous US presidential election, Hillary Clinton, has her life outlined in this four-part documentary.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Hillary shines a spotlight on one of the most polarising political figures of our time, Hillary Rodham Clinton. The four-part documentary was nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 2020 Emmys. 

The documenary, directed by Oscar nominee Nanette Burstein (On The RopesAmerican Teen), tracks Hillary’s life from childhood to the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond. It draws on thousands of hours of footage and extensive interviews with Clinton herself, as well as her family, friends, journalists, and former US President Barack Obama.  

Hillary won the Critics’ Choice Real TV Award for Limited Documentary Series and holds an 80% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s difficult to think of any [series] that speaks to our moment as strikingly as this documentary does,” says The Wall Street Journal. The Times UK calls it an “astounding and audacious political documentary.”   

Hillary is available to stream now on Showmax.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx