Hawk cleaning tool provides lifeline to entrepreneurs

With businesses under strain and unemployment on the rise due to Covid-19, many South Africans find themselves exploring new avenues to generate income. And sometimes, opportunity comes in interesting or unexpected forms. The Hawk Multi-Purpose Mini Drain Cleaning Trailer is an innovative tool that entrepreneurs throughout South Africa have been finding particularly useful.

This lightweight, affordable and effective drain and general cleaner has taken to the South African roads to provide an inexpensive mobile cleaning tool for drain, roof and general purposes. It has been generating income for a wide variety of small business owners looking to expand their horizons during lockdown.

For independent plumbers and cleaning services who are unable to lay out large sums of money for bigger trailers, this “mini” version allows them to expand their service offering without breaking the bank. There is also a smaller version available for use as a mobile car wash unit. Various optional attachments are also available. These include a wide variety of specialty nozzles and accessories, storage reels, live hose reels or hydraulically operated reels with forward and rewind controls.

Hawk director Melanie Mokawem says: “Small businesses and entrepreneurs have felt the pressure more than anyone else during lockdown. But the desire to find new ways of making a living is widespread. We wanted to bring something to market that would specifically provide a tool that would allow these entrepreneurs to carve out opportunity – in urban and rural areas alike. The compact nature of the mini trailer can be taken anywhere.”

The compact, trailer-mounted unit features a petrol-powered engine, a 30l/min at 200bar high-pressure pump, a 200l header tank and a hose reel with 30m of HP hose and a speciality drain cleaning nozzle. Also included is a gun, lance and standard nozzle for surface cleaning. This multipurpose tool is lightweight enough to be towed by a domestic car, and, more importantly, it can be pushed by one person into tight spots.

To find out more visit hawkpumps.co.za.