HammerHelm gets new worlds

City building RPG HammerHelm has received a massive update, which includes new resources, home and town decor and a lot of other updates that bring the vibrant world of HammerHelm to life. The RPG lets players take on the role of their personalised dwarf as they build a thriving city, and combines strategic city building with third person adventuring.

The game is currently in Early Access on Steam with an 83% “very positive” rating out of 118 ratings. It is being developed by the devoted one-person development studio, SuperSixStudios.

While players build their town, complete quests and fight enemies, they discover a lively world with new valuable resources that help keep their townspeople happy. These resources can be used to craft items and place new structures in town.

The total number of structures have risen from 30 to 45. With the new update, there are over 100 craft items in HammerHelm, including seven new town and home decor items such as birch-and cherry blossom trees, firefly lampposts and apiaries.

The build area for the town has also increased significantly, allowing players to build a bigger town. The game now features full controller support, the UI has been updated, combat has been improved and there are numerous quality of life features and fixes.

HammerHelm is available via Steam early access: https://store.steampowered.com/app/664000/HammerHelm/