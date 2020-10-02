Halloween starts in Animal Crossing

Can you feel the breeze in the air? Has your island’s foliage already begun turning pink with cherry blossoms? Spring has sprung to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, with falling cherry blossom leaves and pumpkins that are just waiting to be used for DIY recipes. But there’s more content available now via a free update coming to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system. It adds some spooky touches to the season, with Halloween costumes, character customization options, DIY projects and festivities.

“For players that have yet to create their personal island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now is a great time to get started,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Northern Hemisphere players who enjoyed their islands during the spring and summer will find new ways to play when they experience the new festive activities that fall has to offer.”

Nintendo provided the following rundown of the new features of the free update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Growing Pumpkins – Deck out your home and island for all your awesome spring occasions by first purchasing pumpkin starts in-game from Leif. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and used in pumpkin-based DIY projects.

Prepare for Halloween – Pumpkins are just the beginning of the Halloween-themed festivities coming to your island. With the big day just around the corner, you can start stocking up on candy early. Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can also procure body paint and coloured eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles.

Halloween Night Celebrations – When Halloween night arrives on 31 October after 5 pm, neighbours will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors too or you might get pranked.

Revisiting Dreams – The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced earlier this year. Now, you’ll be able to revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit islands you liked in the past.

NookLink App Update – The NookLink Service in the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app is also receiving an update in early October. With the update, you’ll be able to use your smart device to perform Reactions in the game

