Guns ‘N’ Roses releases Not In This Lifetime pinball game

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have teamed with Jersey Jack Pinball – an industry leader in pinball – to design a Guns ‘N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime pinball game. The new Guns N’ Roses pinball game elevates the beloved American pastime, which is going through a resurgence worldwide, with innovative new technology, design, and sound. The new pinball game is made for players, collectors, and newcomers to pinball and is available now.

Guns ‘N’ Roses band member, Slash, worked hands-on with Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier for over two years, to develop the pinball machine. As co-designer, Slash crafted specific game plays and actions, recorded guitar riffs, music, voice, and video for the new game as well as, four guitar features for four playable modes in the game.

“It’s been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR Not in This Lifetime pinball machine,” says Slash. “Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honored to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock ‘n’ roll pins ever produced. ”

“To have this type of design work and participation from the game’s namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry,” says Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier.

The kinetic game brings together the band’s powerhouse live performance, signature sound and wild stage elements, all from their colossal Not In This Lifetime world tour, which is now the third highest-grossing concert outing of all time. The concert experience brings the game alive with hundreds of interactive LED lights and multiple LCD displays, players rock out while 21, full-length studio master tracks from Guns N’ Roses blast from the 2.1 stereo sound system.

It takes roughly 1.5 million dollars to conceptualize and create a pinball game, gathering engineers, artisans, sculptors, programmers, as well as vendors to create all the wood, steel, and glass parts for the game. The Guns N’ Roses pinball game can be purchased directly through Jersey Jack Pinball as well as, local distributors and authorized dealers for Jersey Jack worldwide.

Full features on every Guns N’ Roses pinball game include: