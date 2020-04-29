Get your next Apple device for less than your last

Paying less for your next Apple device is now a lot easier, if customers choose to upgrade and trade-in their previous Apple device. These discounts can also be applied to contract deals, meaning customers could end up paying less per month than their current device contracts.

The most notable pricing applies to the iPhone 11, which can cost as low as R469 per month when customers trade in their iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 7. Previous iPhone models also apply, but customers will get a lower discount. For those who want to buy their iPhone cash, an iPhone 7 (32GB) in good condition will bump the iPhone 11 (64GB) down by R4000, from R15 999 to R11 999.

Contracts and upgrades on Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom can also be done in-store, which allows customers to get trade-in, new device collection, and network activation, done all in the same place.

For Macs, customers that use the 2015 MacBook Air can trade in their good condition units for around R5 000, which bumps the new 2020 MacBook Air’s price from R21 999 to R16 999. Customers that use the i5 2015 MacBook Pro can trade in their good condition units for around R10 000, which bumps the new late 2019 MacBook Pro’s price from R43 999 to R33 999.

iPad users can also trade-in their older units for a newer iPad, at a lower price. Trading in a baseline 32GB iPad Pro (2015) will give customers a discount of around R3 800, which reduces the price of the new 2020 128GB iPad Pro (11-inch) from R17 699 to R13 899.

While these examples indicate discounts available to consumers, they’re not an exhaustive list. Customers are also not restricted to trading in within their product vertical i.e. one can trade in an iPad for a discount on a Mac product. To find out a close estimate on your used Apple product, visit iStore’s Trade-In evaluator.

This trade-in programme is ideal for those who won’t be using their last device, and don’t want to be involved with the risks of selling their Apple devices privately.

The trade-in programme will continue when lockdown restrictions are lowered to when the iStore is allowed to operate in-store again.