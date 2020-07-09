Garmin launches new solar charging watches

Garmin has announced the expansion of its solar charging technology to its Instinct, fenix 6 and 6S, and tactix Delta adventure and multisport smartwatches. The fenix 6X – Pro Solar, these new solar editions will allow users to wear their watches for longer, thanks to significantly increased battery life and new exercise modes including surf, mountain biking and climbing activities.

“Garmin’s multisport GPS watches are the choice for athletes and adventurers willing to push themselves through the next mile or over the next mountain,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Using our solar capabilities, the new Instinct, fenix 6 and 6S, and tactix Delta solar watches provide extraordinary battery life and give customers the ability to follow their passion to the sunset and further. In addition to the solar charging capabilities, these editions are full of updated and unique features. From new camouflage design patterns to surfing activity profiles, there is something for everyone.”

Garmin supplied the following information on the new smartwatches:

Representing a milestone for Garmin, Instinct Solar can provide virtually unlimited battery life with sufficient solar exposure in Battery Saver mode. Using Expedition Mode with sufficient solar exposure, Garmin says the smartwatch provides increased GPS functionality while still delivering over two months of battery life. It also boasts up to 24 days in smartwatch mode indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient solar exposure.

Instinct Solar – Surf Edition is purpose-built with specialised surf features such as tide data and a dedicated surfing activity to help surfers make the most of the waves that are available. Water rated to 100 meters, the Instinct Solar – Surf Edition is also a multisport water-recreation watch. Instinct Solar – Tactical Edition, popular on the mission is equipped with tactical-specific features such as night-vision goggle compatibility and Stealth mode.

In addition to Instinct’s already robust outdoor activity and health tracking, it now also includes Pulse Ox to gauge how well an individual’s body is absorbing oxygen and Body Battery to optimise body energy reserves through health monitoring metrics.

fenix 6 Series – Solar Editions

The new fenix watches feature Garmin’s Power Glass solar charging lens and a customisable Power Manager mode. This enables the watch harness the power of the sun to stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks, so users will have more on-wrist time to perform their activities, training features, onboard mapping, and music streaming.

The fenix 6S Pro Solar battery performance in smartwatch mode is up to nine days indoors and up to 10.5 days with sufficient solar exposure, while battery performance for the fenix 6 Pro Solar in smartwatch mode is up to 14 days indoors and up to 16 days with sufficient solar exposure.

tactix Delta – Solar Edition

The tactix Delta Solar Edition is the fourth generation of the tactix family, which is developed on the fenix series platform. Built to military standards (MIL-STD-810), the tactix Delta – Solar Edition uses solar charging to extend battery life and Power Manager mode to provide up to 21 days indoors and up to 24 days with sufficient solar exposure.

Mission-ready features on the tactix Delta Solar Edition include stealth mode, which disables location sharing and wireless connectivity, and a kill switch to wipe all user memory. The rugged, sophisticated design features an always-on 1.4” display, scratch-resistant sapphire lens, black DLC-coated steel bezel, black PVD-coated steel rear cover and all-new military-inspired black tactical nylon QuickFit band with reinforced stitching and exposed black metal hardware.

With specialized tactical features as well as mapping, music, advanced training and the same smart features from the fenix 6 family, the tactix Delta Solar Edition is built for demanding field use and everyday wear.

For more information on Garmin’s latest smartwatches, visit Garmin’s website.