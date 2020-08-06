Galaxy expands at Speed of Launch

Samsung’s bi-annual Galaxy Unpacked events are among the most anticipated of the year, every six months alternately launching the latest in the S and Note ranges. Last night, the second Unpacked event of the year went several steps further.

It was not only that Samsung revealed seven new devices, but that it covered 5 distinct categories: smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds and its latest foldable. This tells us not only that the Organisation has been innovating at breakneck pace during the COVID-19 crisis, but that it is on a quest to push boundaries across all consumer technology categories.

It is no coincidence that the multi-pronged launch comes at a time when Huawei is struggling to convince the market outside China to embrace smartphones and related devices that don’t use Google services. A year ago, Huawei had overtaken Apple in the smartphone market rankings, and was challenging Samsung’s number one position.

Now, Samsung appears to be slamming the door on that particular challenge – while also fending off the Apple beast. Aside from the foldable, Apple plays in every one of the arenas Samsung has entered – and dominates several. Its 2020 iPhone launch, expected next month, is likely to introduce a lower cost handset that will also challenge Samsung in the mid-range of the smartphone market.

As a result, the launch should be seen as a war on two fronts of consumer attention. How do its weapons stack up?

