Galaxy A31 blends high-end with cost-effective

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is now available to purchase in South Africa, and features a quad camera, an Infinity-U display and a powerful 5,000 mAh all-day battery.

“The Galaxy A Series has always stood for value,” says Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa. “The Galaxy A31 embodies this in a big way, through its premium features offered at an affordable price. We designed the device with bigger screens, powerful batteries and cutting-edge cameras – to bring A new world to life.”

The Galaxy A31 has the cameras and the features to turn a moment into an event. The 20MP front camera gives users clear, high-resolution photos. With Live focus to gently blur the background, users can separate themselves from the background with a background blur.

The A31 features a large 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display, which is a u-shaped notch at the top of the display for the front camera. A wide aspect ratio fills the screen with content from edge to edge for users to watch videos and play games in vivid FHD+ Super AMOLED.

The slim body houses a large 5,000mAh battery in the 8.6mm-thick device, and if you start running low, plug in and power up with 15W Fast Charging, where a quick 30 minute charge can keep you going all day.

Go ultra high-res with a 48MP main cam for crisp, clear photos day and night. A 123° 8MP ultrawide cam captures more of the view. Choose the upgraded 5MP macro cam (40mm) for highly refined close-ups, and make sure the subject always stands out with the 5MP depth camera’s multiple Live Focus effects.

Galaxy A31 has fast processing and spacious storage so you can focus on the now. An advanced Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM deliver smooth and efficient multi-tasking performance.

Now with 128GB internal storage, users can store more files directly on device, which is great for downloading music or Netflix shows for offline playback. Users can also add more storage with a 512GB microSD card.

The on-screen fingerprint scanner recognises a user’s fingerprint through the display to help secure the phone with a convenient method of unlock.

The A31 includes access to Samsung Pay, which is a safer and simpler mobile wallet that lets you pay anywhere with bank cards loaded on the device.

The Galaxy A31 is available now in Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue.