Fujifilm X100V ramps up sensor quality

The long-awaited FUJIFILM X100V upgrade has arrived, from the line of highly-portable X100 premium compact digital cameras.

The X100V is the fifth iteration in FUJIFILM’s X100 Series and is a significant upgrade over previous models, including 2017’s X100F. It features a newly designed 23mm F2 fixed lens, improvements to its Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, and a new tilting rear LCD monitor, among a host of other updates.

Using the latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4, the camera provides creatives with a simple and sophisticated tool that offers incredible quality when shooting stills and video.

The X100V’s timeless body has top and bottom plates milled from single pieces of aluminium, which results in a classic camera body with clean edges. Slight enhancements have also been made to the camera’s grip, ISO dial, and lens barrel to make it more comfortable to hold.

A new two-way tilting LCD touchscreen sits at the back of the camera, allowing image-makers to see, frame, and capture images directly from the screen. Weather resistance appears for the first time in the X100 Series when the optional AR-X100 adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter are attached to the X100V’s new lens.

It features a new 23mm F2.0 lens to ensure a high level of detail from its X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor. Enhanced for better resolution and lower distortion, this lens is a significant step up from the ones used in past X100 Series cameras. It maintains the same overall compact size and compatibility with legacy WCL/TCL conversion lens, while retaining its internal 4-Stop ND filter.

The camera offers the ability to record 4K video up to 30 frames per second or capture 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super-slow-motion effects. Filmmakers needing extreme colour fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 colour externally via the HDMI port and leverage FUJIFILM’s advanced colour reproduction technology, to apply Film Simulations, like ETERNA, to their video footage. Additionally, image-makers can also incorporate numerous shooting functions, such as “monochromatic Colour” and “Colour Chrome Effect” to extend their creative visions directly to the footage being recorded.

The FUJIFILM X100V is expected to be available in South Africa at the start of March 2020, retailing at about R19 500.