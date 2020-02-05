Product of the Day
Fujifilm X100V ramps up sensor quality
Fujifilm’s iconic-looking retro camera has received upgrades to its sensor, lens and viewfinder
The long-awaited FUJIFILM X100V upgrade has arrived, from the line of highly-portable X100 premium compact digital cameras.
The X100V is the fifth iteration in FUJIFILM’s X100 Series and is a significant upgrade over previous models, including 2017’s X100F. It features a newly designed 23mm F2 fixed lens, improvements to its Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, and a new tilting rear LCD monitor, among a host of other updates.
Using the latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4, the camera provides creatives with a simple and sophisticated tool that offers incredible quality when shooting stills and video.
The X100V’s timeless body has top and bottom plates milled from single pieces of aluminium, which results in a classic camera body with clean edges. Slight enhancements have also been made to the camera’s grip, ISO dial, and lens barrel to make it more comfortable to hold.
A new two-way tilting LCD touchscreen sits at the back of the camera, allowing image-makers to see, frame, and capture images directly from the screen. Weather resistance appears for the first time in the X100 Series when the optional AR-X100 adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter are attached to the X100V’s new lens.
It features a new 23mm F2.0 lens to ensure a high level of detail from its X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor. Enhanced for better resolution and lower distortion, this lens is a significant step up from the ones used in past X100 Series cameras. It maintains the same overall compact size and compatibility with legacy WCL/TCL conversion lens, while retaining its internal 4-Stop ND filter.
The camera offers the ability to record 4K video up to 30 frames per second or capture 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super-slow-motion effects. Filmmakers needing extreme colour fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 colour externally via the HDMI port and leverage FUJIFILM’s advanced colour reproduction technology, to apply Film Simulations, like ETERNA, to their video footage. Additionally, image-makers can also incorporate numerous shooting functions, such as “monochromatic Colour” and “Colour Chrome Effect” to extend their creative visions directly to the footage being recorded.
The FUJIFILM X100V is expected to be available in South Africa at the start of March 2020, retailing at about R19 500.
Product of the Day
HP launches new Chromebooks at BETT
At the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) expo in London last month, HP launched a new range of Chromebooks aimed at students and teachers.
At BETT 2020 last month, HP announced new Chromebooks for students and teachers.
There are 30 million students and educators worldwide using Chromebooks for learning today. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition (EE), HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE and HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE are secure and shareable devices that enable schools and educators to empower the next generation with skills to master creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.
Andy Rhodes, Global Head, Commercial PCs, Personal Systems, HP Inc, says: “Digital teaching and learning continues to evolve with teachers and students valuing technology solutions that not only serve as tools for education, but that can also withstand the rigours of wherever learning takes them – whether it’s in the classroom, lab, home, or somewhere in between. HP is passionate about creating solutions that provide early learners with the opportunity to expand their tools and their minds. With cloud-based mobile learning becoming increasingly relevant, HP’s new Chromebooks help students create and collaborate to deliver meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities.”
The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE and the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE are the world’s thinnest 11” rugged Chromebooks for education, delivering both portability and durability for today’s students. Powered by Intel or AMD processors, HP’s new Education Edition Chromebooks keep pace with active student lifestyles, while the fast-booting Chrome OS helps save valuable time.
Built to withstand modern learning environments, both devices undergo a 76 cm drop test on concrete and 122 cm on wood, HP’s Total Test Process and MIL-STD 810G testing. The keyboards can resist spills of up to 350 ml (12 oz) of water, and can be repeatedly wiped with common household cleaning wipes for cleaning. Designed for engaging discussions, students can show and share Android and G Suite apps on an optional HD IPS anti-glare touchscreen.
The HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE is powered by Intel processors and designed with a 360° hinge, and works with an active HP Wacom EMR pen. This means students can type, touch, capture, write and draw in four user modes – stand, tent, tablet and notebook – making it possible to create, present and work in the mode that suits the task.
Availability
- The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE is available now.
- The HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE is expected to be available in February. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.
- The HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE is available now.
Product of the Day
Lego launches Old Trafford set
Fans of Manchester United are in for a treat: Lego has created a Creator set for Old Trafford stadium, the home of the Manchester United football team.
Lego has released the Creator Expert Old Trafford – Manchester United set, which is now exclusively available at LEGO Certified Stores nationwide and at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.
The intricately detailed set is a 1:600, 3,898-piece replica of the famous football stadium in England, released in celebration of the 110th anniversary of Old Trafford Stadium, in partnership with the Manchester United Football Club.
Lego Creator Expert models are a series of advanced building sets for adults who are passionate about everything from cars to famous landmarks around the world.
The set measures 18.5cm in height, 47cm in length and 39cm in width, and features some of the most iconic elements of Old Trafford – including the player’s tunnel and even the Statue of the United Trinity.
The Old Trafford – Manchester United set is a great gift and collectors’ piece for a Manchester United fan, or anyone who loves the beautiful game.
Available at Lego Certified Stores in Gateway (Durban), Menlyn Mall (Pretoria), Sandton City (Johannesburg), and Canal Walk (Cape Town) at a recommended retail price of R4,500 or at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.