Fujifilm introduces X-S10 mirrorless camera

Fujifilm will release the X-S10, the newest addition to the X Series family of compact mirrorless digital cameras, in November. This is the first camera from Fujifilm’s midrange cameras to feature In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS), joining the likes of the high-end X-T4 and X-H1.

Equipped with top features including the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the high-speed image X-Processor 4 processing engine (both found on the X-T4), the X-S10 offers top-of-the-range functionality in a compact body.

Coming in at 465g, it offers something for beginners and advanced users alike. The Auto/SP (Scene Position) Mode automatically adjusts the camera settings to produce better images without the need to make fine adjustments to images settings – ideal for beginners. Full manual controls are also on offer for advanced users.

The advanced video capabilities of the camera can either produce sharp 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video or high-speed full-HD video at 240fps. The vari-angle LCD screen (approx. 1.04 million dots, touchscreen) can also be flipped forward 180 degrees, giving Vloggers and hobbyists a chance to see themselves while filming or taking pictures.

Fujifilm provided the following details about new features:

1. A newly developed, smaller IBIS for its compact body

The camera’s in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism is around 30% smaller in volume and weight than the X-T4’s. Despite its small size of just 450g, the X-S10 delivers up to 6.0-stops of five-axis image stabilization. It is also the first mid-range X Series camera to use a motion sensor retention mechanism, which is a mechanical shock absorber that guards against slight vibrations that may come from the shutter unit, adding another level of stability to ensure that image clarity and resolution are maintained.

IBIS in action

To further assist with hand-held stability, the camera features a large, ergonomic magnesium-alloy grip, making it easier to keep the camera stable when larger lenses are mounted. The design also includes a magnesium-alloy front and top-plate to keep the body rigid and robust.

2. Accurate Film Simulations and updated Auto functions for outstanding image quality

Fujifilm Film Simulation modes were created to celebrate the history of photographic film by digitizing some of the industry’s most iconic analog films. The X-S10 features 18 exclusive modes, including Eterna Bleach Bypass, which creates a beautiful, desaturated, high-contrast look.

3. Dependable auto focus (AF) and high-speed burst mode performance for those important moments

The combination of camera’s high-speed AF and AF-tracking performance with the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor’s 2.16 million phase detection pixels and X-Processor 4’s computing power provides quick and accurate autofocus results, achieving focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds in some cases, even at -7.0 EV.

It includes advanced Face and Eye Detection AF which means portraits are crystal clear and fast-moving subjects are easy to keep sharp consistently with Tracking AF. Also included is blackout-free high-speed burst shooting of 8 frames per second (fps) in the mechanical shutter and 30fps in the electronic shutter.

4. Extensive video-recording functions

The X-S10 generates 4K video from the amount of data equivalent to 6K to ensure the footage is in high resolution with low noise. It supports recording 4K/30p 4:2:0 8-bit video onto an SD camera inserted in the camera, and outputting 4K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit video via the HDMI port.

The camera is also capable of high-speed full-HD recording at 240p, producing up to 10x slow-motion footage of a split-second motion of a fast-moving subject.

Pricing and Availability

With top of the line functionality for a decent price, the Fujifilm X-S10 will be landing in South Africa mid-November, offering three options:

X-S10 Body only – approx. R18 000

X-S10 + Fujinon Lens XF18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS – approx. R24 000

X-S10 + Fujinon Lens XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR – approx. R26 000.