Fresh Adult Swim content on Showmax

The Adult Swim block on Showmax is on a mission to unravel new content to add to its quirky, off-the-cuff, and multi-award-winning line-up of shows.

Robot Chicken, exclusive to Adult Swim, is coming back this month with season 9 and 10, as well as a Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special, along with season 3 of Mr. Pickles. They join Rick and Morty, whose final five episodes of season 4 premiered earlier in May, just 24 hours after the US premiere.

Season 9 of Adult Swim’s hit show, Robot Chicken, kicks off with a special holiday edition, and even Santa is not off-limits. Expect the royal parody treatment as it targets more characters and titles, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Westworld and Scooby-Doo.

The 10th season promises to pack some punch as the Emmy award-winning show debuts the Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking. The tale of Rick Grimes and his walker-battling friends gets a twisted retelling when the Robot Chicken Nerd visits The Walking Dead Museum and meets an aging survivor. Series creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich serve up hilarious Walking Dead-inspired satire in this special feature — including most of The Walking Dead‘s cast, who lend their voices to the Robot Chicken characters.

Mr. Pickles, Old Town’s cutest dog, is back for a third season of tail wagging, flesh-ripping, and head decapitating. This season we follow the Goodman family and the eccentric residents of Old Town in their most off-the-wall escapades yet! Mr. and Mrs. Goodman will have their hands full battling bullies, zombies, and telemarketing plantation owners.

Adult Swim content has been available on Showmax since November 2019, with shows like The Jellies (S1), Emmy award-winning Samurai Jack (S1-5), Robot Chicken (S1-8), Robot Chicken Star Wars Specials, Venture Bros (S1) and Mr. Pickles (S1-2). The content refresh comes hot on the heels of Rick and Morty and Genndy Tartakovsky’s exclusive series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, earlier this year.

Head over to Showmax for a good dose of entertainment and adventure on Adult Swim.