Ford brings practical Puma to SA

Due to arrive in fourth quarter of 2023, it promises evocative styling matched to exceptional practicality and advanced technologies.

The new Puma, due in South Africa in October, has five selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Slippery, Sport and Trail.

That tells you that the SUV-inspired compact crossover is not only practical, but uses technology to underline that practicality.

Powered by Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, it offers an extensive range of high-end features. These include a large fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, premium B&O sound system, lumbar massage seats, powered tailgate, sport suspension, Selectable Drive Modes and advanced driver assistance technologies (depending on model).

The Puma will be available with two distinctive personalities, comprising the sporty Puma Titanium and the stylish range-topping Puma ST-Line Vignale, reflecting individual customers’ preferences.

“The Ford Puma is a sophisticated urban compact SUV that combines a sporty design matched to exceptional interior functionality and unsurpassed connected technology to meet the demands of dynamic young individuals and professionals,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

“As a new addition to our local line-up, the Puma builds on Ford’s reputation for producing trend-setting sports utility vehicles. It will capitalise on the rapidly growing and very competitive SUV segment, and the compact crossover category in particular, which has become immensely popular,” Mashinini says. “The Puma has been a huge success in Europe, and we are delighted that we will soon be making it available to our South African customers.”

Puma’s styling belies compact crossover practicality, supported by innovative rear stowage features that offer practical solutions to everyday storage needs. Puma delivers rear luggage capacity of 456 litres. A flexible load compartment can comfortably accommodate a box 112 cm long, 97 cm wide and 43 cm high with the second row of seats folded flat.

For even greater versatility, the Puma’s boot floor can be easily adjusted using one hand to suit load requirements, and to hold one of three positions in the cargo area:

In the lowest position, the maximum storage volume available is achieved while concealing the optional Ford MegaBox

In the high position, the area underneath increases to create a cargo floor that is level with the fold-flat second-row seats

Removed, the floor can be securely stored vertically against the back of the second-row seats for full 456-litre capacity

The adjustable boot floor features a honeycomb structure inspired by the hexagon-shaped cells used in the construction of high-strength components for jet planes and supercars, for durability and strength.

Loading the Puma is made easier with Ford’s hands-free tailgate technology, which is standard on the ST-Line Vignale. The system allows access to the boot space using a kicking motion under the rear bumper.

The Puma tailgate features an innovative incorporated parcel shelf solution – solving the challenge of what to do with the parcel shelf when loading, unloading and carrying large items. The tailgate-mounted luggage cover moves in unison with the tailgate and removes the need for side supports, ensuring unhindered access to the rear load area. The flexible luggage cover easily moulds itself around bulky items.

The 1.0L three-cylinder EcoBoost engine is common to both derivatives of the Puma. It produces 92kW of power at 6 000 r/min matched to 170Nm of torque across a broad range from 1 500 to 4 500 r/min.

This impressive engine incorporates Ford’s cylinder deactivation system, which automatically switches off one of the engine’s cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising. The system can disengage or re-engage the cylinder in 14 milliseconds, guaranteeing a perfect balance between fuel efficiency and performance. Auto Start-Stop is standard to further reduce running costs.

Power is delivered to the front wheels via an advanced seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which provides seamless performance allied to fast shifts for sporty driving.

The driver has access to five Selectable Drive Modes to suit the conditions, comprising Normal for everyday driving, Eco which optimises fuel economy, Slippery for low-traction surfaces, Trail for more challenging terrain, and Sport for moments when the driver wants to exploit the impressive dynamic attributes. The system adjusts various settings, including throttle response and steering feel, as well as gearchange behaviour. The instrument cluster also changes to reflect the chosen setting and includes a ‘quiet’ mode that displays only the most important information.

Confidence-inspiring technologies

The Puma is equipped as standard with a raft of active safety features including ABS, Electronic Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Launch Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Auto High Beam headlight activation, and the Lane-Keeping System – which incorporates Lane-Keeping Aid and Alert functions as well as Lane Departure Warning.

Further enhancing Ford’s Lane-Keeping System, Road Edge Detection functionality can recognise where a paved road transitions to an impassable surface, such as a soft verge, gravel hard shoulder, or grass. The system can apply torque to the steering wheel to prevent the vehicle from drifting off the road.

An extensive range of advanced technologies also help drivers safely negotiate busy urban environments. Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection can detect people or vehicles who are in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path – even in the dark. If a potential collision is detected, it can alert the driver with visible and audible warnings and, if needed, pre-charge the brakes to increase brake sensitivity to help enhance responsiveness when the brakes are applied.

Should an accident occur, Post-Collision Braking technology helps reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected. Slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and further damage to the vehicle. Occupants are protected by a total of six airbags, comprising dual front, side and curtain airbags.

Both variants of the Puma are available with the optional Driver Assistance Pack that adds the following features:

– Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go and Lane Centring that helps the Puma maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead. The system also helps reduce stress during long road trips by keeping the vehicle centred in its lane.

Stop & Go enables the Adaptive Cruise Control system to bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic using up to 50 percent of total braking force, and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the driver can push a steering wheel button or gently apply the accelerator to pull away.

Evasive Steering Assist is part of the ACC package and is designed to operate at city and motorway speeds. It uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a collision is imminent.

– The Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert which provides a warning when vehicles that may be crossing behind the vehicle are detected during reversing. The system can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions if drivers do not respond to warnings.

– Front parking sensors and a rear wide-angle camera that captures a 180-degree view displayed on the eight-inch touchscreen – so passing pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles can be more easily seen when reversing out of parking spaces or driveways. Rear parking sensors are standard on both models.

– Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking which helps drivers find suitable spaces and park hands-free nose-to-tail and side-by-side with other cars.

– Driver Impairment Monitor which monitors the driver’s inputs and recognises fatigue or impairment. It creates visual and audible alerts on the instrument cluster if it detects the driver may be tired and will recommend a rest stop if necessary.

Interior features include a wireless charging pad as standard for recharging smartphones on the move. Removing the need to occupy one of the Puma’s two USB inputs with a charging cable, the pad sits just beneath the instrument panel and detects compatible devices to automatically initiate charging.

Devices can remain connected via Bluetooth to Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system while using wireless charging, allowing Puma drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using voice commands. The system provides embedded satellite navigation and delivers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility via the USB connection. It is supported by an eight-inch central touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures.

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology allows a range of features via the FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status (that checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more); remote Door Lock Unlock; and Remote Start.

A 12.3-inch fully configurable digital instrument cluster on the ST-Line Vignale allows drivers to personalise and prioritise the display of information including driver assistance technology and satellite navigation notifications. The cluster uses free-form technology that allows curved upper edges for seamless interior design. The free-form panel features circuitry embedded across the display, enabling designers to mould it into shapes beyond the traditional rectangular design.

In addition, the 24‑bit “true colour” digital instrument cluster generates detailed, high definition, more intuitive images and icons displayed in the full colour spectrum, making them brighter, less tiring on the eyes and easier to read.

Pricing (includes VAT):

– Puma Titanium R569 900

– Puma ST-Line Vignale R613 900

Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120 000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15 000km or annually, whichever occurs first.