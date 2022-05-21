Football fans are in for a treat with this Britbox docudrama based on Manchester United

The true-life docudrama, starring David Tennant and Dougray Scott, about the tragic events that befell Manchester United in 1958. Only on BritBox.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the Red Devils, this acclaimed 2011 sports docudrama will impress with its poignant storytelling. Based on the true story of Manchester United’s legendary “Busby Babes”, the youngest side ever to win the league with an average age of 22, it examines the disastrous 1958 air crash that claimed the lives of eight of these gifted young players.

