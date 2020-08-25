FNB and Netcare partner to make healthcare accessible

First National Bank has partnered with Netcare to provide access to affordable private healthcare. NetcarePlus, a new business unit within Netcare, will provide significantly discounted vouchers to FNB Retail, Private Bank and RMB Private Bank customers.

The vouchers can be used at over 500 General Practitioners (GPs) across all provinces in South Africa that are part of the NetcarePlus Trusted Partner Network. Customers can redeem their voucher for either a GP consultation, a GP consultation including acute medication or a virtual GP consultation.

Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Life, says: “This innovative partnership allows us to offer real help to millions of our individual customers by enabling access to quality healthcare through affordable vouchers. Access to quality healthcare has never been more important, hence we believe the vouchers will benefit customers who have no cover and those with limited cover. The cost of healthcare accounts for a significant portion of our customers’ day-to-day expenses, therefore this partnership will help customers to manage the cost of accessing this necessary benefit.”

“This product has emerged out of the growing need to make healthcare more accessible to South Africans,” says Teshlin Akaloo, managing director of Netcare Plus. “The current environment indicates that there is a large portion of the population who either have no medical aid cover or have purchased hospital-only plans. As a result of this, we see many individuals delaying the care that they require, leading to significant medical complications as well as higher costs in the long run.”

NetcarePlus vouchers are available through the FNB App and eBucks shop (ebucks.com) where members can purchase them using cash, card or eBucks. The vouchers range from R290 for a Virtual GP consultation, R350 for an in-person GP consultation and R430 for an in-person GP consultation plus acute medication.

How it works

An individual can select one or more of the three types of NetcarePlus GP Vouchers and purchase as many vouchers as they wish, either on www.netcare.co.za/NetcarePlus or on the FNB mobile app or eBucks shop (ebucks.com) using eBucks. The voucher code will be sent to the purchaser’s cellphone by SMS. This voucher is transferrable, so if you buy a voucher for someone else all you need to do is forward the SMS voucher code to them.

Make an appointment with your chosen doctor by phoning 0860 101 151.

For virtual consultations, the NetcarePlus GP will send you a unique link via SMS to the secure digital platform on which your consultation will be hosted. If the GP prescribes medication during the virtual consultation, a script will be sent to you by e-mail.

For in-person consultations you will need to present your NetcarePlus GP Voucher SMS to the receptionist at the doctor’s rooms as proof of payment.