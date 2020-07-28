FNB gives back, one day a week

FNB and Clicks have announced a reward offer that sees older customers earning double eBucks and double cashback from Clicks – but only when they shop on Wednesdays. The benefit is available from 5 August 2020, exclusive to eBucks Rewards members and Clicks ClubCard members over the age of 60.

FNB will also be contributing to efforts to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on seniors by setting up an Old Age Home Relief Fund for customers and staff to donate their eBucks and/or money to support old age homes across the country. The proceeds will used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimise the exposure of senior citizens to COVID-19.

“We are calling on our customers and staff to be with us on this journey to assist the most vulnerable in our society,” says Raj Makanjee, CEO of retail at FNB. “All cash donations over R500 to the Old Age Home Relief Fund will qualify for a section 18a tax certificate. We are equally excited to expand the impact of our partnership with Clicks to bring much needed relief to our senior citizens by incentivising them in the most impactful manner.

“The launch of the seniors’ double eBucks rewards, which sees customers earning up to 30% back in eBucks on Wednesdays, is in line with our efforts to offer all customers real help. We want to ensure that our senior customers are not left behind when it comes to being rewarded for the things they need and want, such as essential health and wellness products.”

Clicks has appealed to senior customers to shop outside of peak times, where possible, to minimise exposure.

Rachel Wrigglesworth, chief commercial officer of Clicks, says: “Although we have put measures in place to ensure strict hygiene and health procedures are followed by both staff and customers, we do urge our senior citizens to visit our stores when its quieter in the mornings or during late afternoons.”

Members of FNB’s rewards programme, eBucks, can earn and spend eBucks at Clicks in-store and online. The strategic partnership with Clicks was launched in April this year. Aside from earning up to 15% back in eBucks, senior customers will now be able to double their eBucks earn up to 30% for all purchases when paying with a qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank cards – but only on Wednesdays.