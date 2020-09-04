Product of the Day
First look: Vivo X50 Pro Unboxed
Arthur Goldstuck gets his first look at the new Vivo X50 Pro, the world’s first smartphone with camera gimbal system built in.
We unbox the new Vivo X50 Pro, launched in South Africa on 3 September 2020. It is the country’s first encounter with a high-end flagship phone from a brand best-known for great value for money in the mid-range.
Click here to read Arthur Goldstuck’s first impressions of the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro on Gadget.
