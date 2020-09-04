Connect with us

First look: Vivo X50 Pro Unboxed

Arthur Goldstuck gets his first look at the new Vivo X50 Pro, the world’s first smartphone with camera gimbal system built in.

3 hours ago

We unbox the new Vivo X50 Pro, launched in South Africa on 3 September 2020. It is the country’s first encounter with a high-end flagship phone from a brand best-known for great value for money in the mid-range.

Click here to read Arthur Goldstuck’s first impressions of the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro on Gadget.

