FIFA 21 gathers 3.6 million players on launch date

Electronic Arts has launched FIFA 21, in which players can manage more aspects of their team’s journey with new additions to Career Mode, or immerse themselves in the soul of the streets with updates to Volta Football, which offers more ways to play with friends online. Combined with the most intelligent gameplay to date and new social experiences in FIFA Ultimate Team, fans can discover the authentic football simulation on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on PC via Origin and Steam.

This year, far more players than before jumped into the game early, with over 2.3-million players worldwide stepping out on the virtual pitch through EA Play, the proprietary subscription service from EA. Players have also been busy creating their dream squads, with more than 3-million squads created to date.

“Playing together with friends and family is a big part of what makes playing FIFA 21 so enjoyable and this year we’ve added a number of ways to team up on the virtual pitch across Volta Football and FUT,” says Aaron McHardy, executive producer for EA Sports FIFA. “We’ve also added all-new features to Career Mode, with a focus on delivering against some of the top feedback we’ve received from our players, to build an experience that lets them manage every moment, taking their chosen team from the start of the season to football championship glory.”

This year, new innovations added to Career Mode create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training, with more ways to control team growth and make it easier for players to begin their managerial career. Features like Interactive Match Sim and Player Development are key to taking control of your season, while the enhanced opposition AI provides new systems that create more informed AI decision-making in marking, tackling, passing and dribbling.

Volta Football returns to the streets with the opportunity for players to add star power to their teams in the new Volta Featured Battles mode. Face off against football icons like FIFA 21 Cover Athlete, Kylian Mbappé, alongside global stars like award-winning producer and DJ, Diplo and heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.