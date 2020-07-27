Farming meets dungeon crawler in Len’s Island

Australian independent developer Flow Studio has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Len’s Island. The studio’s debut title is a third-person action adventure focused on building, farming and exploration, mixed with dungeon battles.

“We’re all set for a March 2021 launch,” says Julian Ball, founder and lead designer at Flow Studio. “But reaching our Kickstarter funding goal will mean we will be able to create Len’s Island to the level we are happy with releasing. Then, if we reach further funding milestones, we will be able to use this money to add many additional features, continue expanding the game post-release and overall make the game better and more polished.”

Len’s Island adds excitement and progression for many playstyles, all within a vibrant and engaging world. The game caters to hardcore dungeon-crawler fans, home-builders and decorators, explorers and completionists, farming fanatics, collectable hoarders, and people who just want to live a simple life chopping trees as the sun goes down. In short, almost everyone.

Len’s Island has been in development by Flow Studio for PC for just under three years. The team is comprised of Julian Ball, Martin Tapia-Vergara (lead programmer) and Lars Erik Fjøsne (music composer & SFX). Julian’s background is in game art and graphic design, working as a freelance artist and teaching art and design online for over 6 years through his YouTube channel. Lars is a professional music composer, sound designer and graphic designer, releasing various self-titled tracks, and composing for games like Team Fortress 2. Martin has lectured in game design and game programming, as well as working on numerous indie-game titles over the years.

Len’s Island is expected to be released in March 2021.