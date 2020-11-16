Fallout 76 Steel Dawn update coming soon

Prepare to welcome the Brotherhood of Steel to Appalachia in Steel Dawn, the next free update for all Fallout 76 players releasing on 1 December.

Steel Dawn is the first chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel questline and expands on the new life brought to Appalachia from April’s Wastelanders update, adding new NPC’s, new locations to visit, C.A.M.P. Shelters for expanded building options, and new weapons and armor to earn.

Alongside the return of the Brotherhood, Steel Dawn introduces a new Season (beginning December 15) and score board, as well as many additional improvements to the game.

