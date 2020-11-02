Facial Recognition market to grow steadily to 2024

Technavio has been monitoring the facial recognition market, operating under the information technology industry. The latest report on the facial recognition market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 3.35 bn, at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The company’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- and post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing instances of identity theft have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment might hamper the market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Facial Recognition Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 29% of the market’s growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, 3D facial recognition led the growth under the technology segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the facial recognition market size.:

Technology 3D Facial Recognition 2D Facial Recognition

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America

End-user Government Sector BFSI Sector Transportation Sector Other Sectors

Application Identification Verification



Click here to download a free sample report on COVID-19 impacts