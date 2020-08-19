Facebook launches avatars

You’ve probably been inundated with Facebook avatars in the last few hours. The social network has launched Avatars in Africa to give users new ways to express themselves online. Avatars are digital personas that enable people to engage across Facebook and Messenger in a personal way by sharing a range of emotions and expressions.

Apple and Samsung have made avatars available on their devices for some time, and Facebook is finally catching up.

There are many ways one can use an avatar, including in comments, Stories, Messenger, and text posts. With many emotions and expressions to choose from, avatars let users share reactions and feelings across the app.

The avatar can be customised with different hairstyles, complexions, outfits, and even COVID-19 support stickers.

To create your avatar, go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Click “Create Your Avatar”.

“Facebook is home to some of your most personal content and we want to allow people to share and react to that content in the most personalised way possible,” says Nunu Ntshingila, regional director of Facebook Africa. “We’re excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way.”