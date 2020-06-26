Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for. Demi Lovato stars as Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.

The 64th edition of the competition had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May last year, and the winner was Duncan Laurence from The Netherlands with the song Arcade.

The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. Last year, 41 countries competed for the prize. The show is now a global phenomenon, with fans all over the world.

Former contestants ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland) launched successful worldwide careers after their wins at The Eurovision Song Contest.