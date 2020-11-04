ESO: Markarth coming to consoles soon

The Markarth story zone and downloadable content (DLC) is the culmination of The Elder Scrolls Online’s Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure. Along with Markarth, the free Update 28 is now live on PC and Stadia, and will be out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 10 November.

Markarth takes players to the wilds of the Reach to gather a band of unlikely allies and confront a Vampire Lord and his ancient army. Within the game update, players will explore the Reach and Arkthzand Caverns zones, and experience new quests, characters, challenges, Vateshran Hollows solo arena, and item set collection system.

Releasing at the same time as Markarth is the Update 28 base game patch that brings new features and bug fixes. Most notably, Update 28 brings with it the Item Set Collection. With this new feature, players can add hundreds of ESO’s item sets to their Collections and reconstruct them. This new system will allow players to free up much-needed inventory, bank, or coffer space since almost every set in Tamriel can now be safely “stored” in Collections.

ESO’s annual end-of-year promotion, Tamriel Together, is in full swing. Players share their tales of adventure and camaraderie using #TamrielTogether, enjoy a host of in-game events, a new sweepstakes contest, and more during this celebration of ESO’s communities.