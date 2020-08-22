EA comes out to Play

Electronic Arts has revealed that EA Access and Origin Access Basic have become EA Play, and Origin Access Premier is now EA Play Pro, all with a fresh new look.

Existing benefits, like trials of new EA games and 10% savings on digital purchases, aren’t going anywhere. More benefits are on the way over the coming months, starting with in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles.

In addition, on 31 August, EA Play will launch on its fourth platform, Steam for PC, and players can look for more news on EA Play soon.

EA Play is a game subscription service that make games more affordable for regular players, thanks to exclusive player challenges, in-game rewards, member-only content, and a library of top titles including The Sims 4, Need for Speed Heat, and Titanfall 2 – and some of EA’s most fabled franchises like Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront and Plants vs Zombies. EA Play is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and on PC via Origin now, and launches on Steam for PC on 31 August.

Members can also try out selected new release games for up to 10 hours, with saved progress for those who decide to purchase the game so they can continue where they left off.

Members also save on digital purchases, with a 10% member discount on full games to Season Passes, points packs and DLC. Members of EA Play will also be the first to try a reimagined PC experience that is currently available as Origin Beta.

An EA Play membership is available for $4.99 a month. EA Play Pro membership, with full access to all of EA’s new titles, is $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

For more information on EA Play please visit www.eaplay.com.