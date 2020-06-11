Dynabook gets affordable Satellite notebook

Dynabook has launched the Satellite Pro C50, a budget-conscious business laptop that has been engineered to provide business users with tools for a productive working day. The new device offers excellent value as the lowest priced laptop in the Dynabook range.

The Pro C50 has been designed to suit tighter IT budgets but doesn’t compromise on offering the most important technology for business use. Powerful Intel Core processors, 8GB fast DDR4 RAM memory, and SSD storage options, mean the device can perform the demanding tasks carried out by the modern worker or student.

With a sleek dark blue exterior, the laptop is professional and contemporary-looking. All its features have been developed to suit both office and home style. It weighs 1.76kg and is 19.7mm thick, much slimmer than comparable laptops.

When opened, the device has a slim bezel on its non-glare 15.6” LCD FHD screen, which offers users a crisp and clear visual experience. The keyboard’s num-pad enables quick calculations, and the C50 is equipped with the largest trackpad in the dynabook portfolio. With a 12.5-hour battery life, this device makes a great companion for mobile work.

“It’s our lowest priced device yet and reflects our mission to ensure all businesses, no matter their IT budget, can enjoy reliable and versatile technology,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe GmbH. “We know that price and functionality remain key factors for a business device and the Satellite Pro C50 delivers on both fronts in abundance. However, these criteria alone are not sufficient in today’s business world. Aesthetics and design are becoming increasingly important for employee engagement and retention, and users want a professional-looking device that they can rely on wherever they may be logging on.”

The device also offers plenty connectivity options via an array of peripherals and wireless options. A USB Type-C port provides charge, connect and display functions via one port, while a full-size HDMI, 2 x USB Type-A 3.0 and MicroSD card reader enable further display and accessory connectivity. On the networking front, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC and Bluetooth 4.2 provide fast connection and download speeds, while a Gigabit-LAN port offers rapid access to network resources. When it comes to staying in touch, the HD webcam, stereo speakers and in-built Cortana-enabled microphone provide rich sound and crisp visuals for high quality video calls.

The Satellite Pro C50 will be available from Mustek September 2020.