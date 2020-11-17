Dynabook announces ultra-light 13-inch

Dynabook has revealed the Portégé X30W-J, which it is calling the “world’s lightest 13.3-inch convertible” with 11th generation Intel Core processors. Weighing just 989g, the 2-in-1 device features Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 as specified by Evo – the latest iteration of Intel’s Project Athena benchmark for the best mobile computing experience.

The X30W-J is loaded with the high-performing 28W variants of the 11th Gen 10nm quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. It is also equipped with powerful storage and memory options, including up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR4x memory running at 4266MHz, and ultra-fast PCIe SSD storage (up to 1TB) for enhanced productivity.

“The Portégé X30W-J showcases how our Intel Core processor technology and experiential innovations with Project Athena, coupled with Dynabook’s expertise in mobile computing, have resulted in a dynamic business-class laptop.” says Josh Newman, vice president of client computing group, Intel. “Our 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe deliver the industry leading performance and uncompromising experience that ambitious, mobile professionals demand.”

It has a 16-hour battery life, with a quick charge function that will get battery back up to 40% capacity in 30 minutes. The device’s Instant On capabilities allow for rapid wake in under one second through facial and fingerprint biometrics.

The laptop’s 5-mode convertible form means it can become a tablet and, when paired with Windows Ink Workspace and an optional AES stylus pen, it enables a natural pen-on-paper writing experience. When using the pen, the keyboard is automatically disabled to avoid accidental keystrokes.

“The launch of Intel’s new Evo platform specification is a significant milestone for the industry in ensuring it meets the requirements of today’s professionals, and it embodies our own commitment to the evolution of device innovation,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe. “The Portégé X30W-J brings our shared philosophies to life, providing users with everything they need for uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration, wherever they need to be.”

In terms of peripheral options, the laptop also boasts a full-size HDMI, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, plus a 3.5mm audio jack, while a micro SD card slot provides optional extra storage.

With video conferencing seeing an unprecedented increase in recent months, the device is well-equipped for dispersed teams. It boasts high-quality sound with Harman/Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos for sound enhancement, as well as noise-cancelling dual mics. The webcam and a further 8MP outward-facing webcam with anti-reflection coating also help to deliver excellent audio/video experience.

The X30W-J has been vigorously tested for toughness, with its 17.9mm magnesium alloy chassis having undergone several MIL STD 810G tests. The device also features Dynabook’s new and improved Airflow cooling system and re-designed rubber footing for further cooling and stability.

The device will be available from Mustek Limited November 2020. For more information about the Dynabook range visit: http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage/